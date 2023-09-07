Cristiano Ronaldo recently spoke candidly about his relationship with Lionel Messi, insisting that there's no need to “hate” the Argentine superstar and emphasizing the importance of mutual respect, reported by GOAL.

While addressing reporters, Ronaldo acknowledged the historical impact of both players on football and expressed his belief that the era of their intense rivalry is now in the past. He called on fans to appreciate both him and Messi for their significant contributions to the sport.

“If you like Cristiano, you don't have to hate Messi. The two changed the history of football and are respected. Rivalry? I don't see those things like that; we shared the stage for 15 years. I'm not saying we are friends, but we respect each other,” Ronaldo stated.

Ronaldo and Messi's remarkable rivalry spanned more than a decade in La Liga, with Ronaldo representing Real Madrid and Messi playing for Barcelona. During this time, they pushed each other to new heights and achieved countless individual and team accomplishments.

However, both players have embarked on new chapters in their careers. Ronaldo made a surprising move to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, while Messi ventured to the United States to join Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Despite their geographical separation, the impact of Ronaldo and Messi on football remains enduring. They continue to be celebrated and admired by fans worldwide, showcasing the profound influence they've had on the sport.

In the coming days, Cristiano Ronaldo will return to action as he represents Portugal in a Euro 2024 qualifier against Slovakia, while Lionel Messi leads the Argentine national team in a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Ecuador at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. Their enduring legacies and contributions to football will undoubtedly be celebrated by fans and future generations alike.