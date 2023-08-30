Venus Williams is entering the twilight of her career. The WTA tennis legend might only have a few tournaments under her belt but she still gives it her all. However, the lights may have been too bright during her home crowd match at Flushing Meadows against Greet Minnen. The American tennis star just could not hold her own ground during her first-round face-off at the US Open.

Venus Williams always feels at home when playing in Flushing Meadows. The American WTA legend has won the hard-court grand slam major twice in her career. But, age can surely catch up to a player. This is exactly what Greet Minnen took advantage of in their US Open first-round matchup.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Williams just could not keep up with the 26-year-old when she would receive deep balls and drop shots. Venus was often slow in receiving and some serve patterns were predictable. It made it easier for Minnen to outscore and sweep Williams with scorelines 6-1, and 6-1.

Minnen outlined what the intense battle felt like against a US Open legend, via Howard Fendrich of AP News.“For me, it was incredible to play a legend like her. I have huge respect. To be there at 43 years old, it’s amazing really,” she said about Venus' longevity.

She also did not forget to give her props to the legend, “She has amazing strokes, amazing serve. I tried to make her move as much as possible which I’m not used to. My heart was beating really, really fast.”