Venus Williams got her first win over a top-20 ranked opponent in over four years, winning in straight sets at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati ahead of the U.S. Open.

Williams took down Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 7-5 on Monday afternoon, and she had jokes in her post match interview when asked why she was still playing at her age instead of sitting on a yacht.

“Where's the yacht gonna be?… Stop tempting me,” Williams said with a smile.

The 43-year-old has struggled in her later years, and hasn't been ranked in the top 100 since 2020. She has fought through injuries, including a hamstring in January and a knee at Wimbledon, but still has a passion to be out on the court.

“I love this game, it's what I do. The last few years have been difficult in terms of injuries, and I want to be able to be out here and be strong, and I'm trying to get there,” Williams said before continuing her celebration.

The yacht reference is certainly fitting for the veteran star, who has over $42 million in career earnings on the court. Her net worth is more than double that, as she and her sister Serena dominated the tennis world for two decades with endorsements.

While her younger sister retired last September after the U.S. Open, Venus is still battling a year later. The draw will be released next week for the women's singles, and she will hope to earn a spot after this big win and continue her upward momentum.