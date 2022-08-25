Novak Djokovic makes announcement on status for US Open

While there was initially some hope Novak Djokovic could play in the US Open despite being unvaccinated, it’s not going to happen. Nole announced on Thursday morning that he will not travel to Flushing Meadows as he’s been snubbed from being able to chase his 22nd Major:

“Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,’ Djokovic tweeted Thursday ahead of the US Open draw. ‘Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again.”

“See you soon tennis world!”

This is unfortunate considering Novak Djokovic is not only one of the best players on the tour, but also well-liked by all the fans. But, the CDC’s latest rules claim anyone who enters the United States must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Djokovic won Wimbledon back in July, moving within just one title of Rafael Nadal for the all-time record. He was also deported from Australia earlier in the year after a 10-day saga over his visa, ultimately preventing him from competing down under, too.

The lack of consistent playing time would’ve made it difficult for Novak to win the US Open, but as we know, anything is possible when it comes to the Serb. Since this is the last Major of the year, we won’t be seeing Novak Djokovic on the big stage anytime soon.

Truly a shame, but he has his beliefs and no one is about to change them.