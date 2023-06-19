Wyndham Clark took down his first major at the US Open at The Los Angeles Country Club, narrowly beating Rory McIlroy, who is still hunting his first major since 2014.

A lot of people are happy for Wyndham Clark winning his first major, but many had reactions to McIlroy falling short again. Let's get to those reactions.

“Rory McIlroy found out he turned down 500 million from LIV for nothing and finished 2nd at the US Open in the span of 2 weeks. Brutal. Someone give the guy a trophy for something,” wrote @BostonConnr.

“Interesting move eating walking up to the 18th by McIlroy. Speaking from experience whenever I eat a hotdog at the turn it takes me 3 shots to get my rhythm back,” wrote @stoolpresidente.

“Wyndham Clark is Rory McIlroy with Michael Block's short game,” wrote @deep_fried_egg.

“271 by Rory McIlroy is the lowest 72-hole total at a U.S. Open all-time by a player who didn't win,” wrote @JustinRayGolf.

“I feel like my hole life has been asking Rory McIlroy to please sink a god damn putt,” wrote @DarraghCulhane.

“At some point, I'm really gonna need Rory McIlroy to make a putt,” wrote @BarstoolTrent.

Clearly, many were rooting for McIlroy to win the US Open, his first major since 2014. That did not happen. Others pointed out what has happened recently with the emerge between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. He left a lot of money on the table. It will be interesting to see if McIlroy can end his drought at the next major.