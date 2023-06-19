After four thrilling rounds at the 2023 US Open, a champion has finally been crowned and it's no other than Wyndham Clark, whose steely nerves and steady play had him outlasting the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Rockie Fowler for his first-ever win in a major tournament.

Of course, Twitter is having a great time reacting to Wyndham Clark's success at The Los Angeles Country Club.

The final putt. The family hug. I’m not crying. You’re crying.

What a moment for Wyndham Clark.

“Man… I am so happy for Wyndham Clark. Hellll yeah brother.. what a story.. what a week.. WHAT A CHOMPION,” Pat McAfee tweeted right after the 29-year-old pro from Denver officially won the tournament.

Another Twitter user felt sad about McIlroy coming up short in a major again, but was congratulatory of Clark, nonetheless: “Devastated. Heartbroken for Rory and for myself on behalf of Rory. But so awesome to see the emotion from Wyndham Clark. An incredibly deserving champion.”

WYNDHAM CLARK WINS THE US OPEN



Clark was not considered among the pre-US Open favorites but managed to get it done from start to finish. He fired a 64 in the first round and then a 67 in the second round. IN the third round, he went 69 before closing out the tournament with a 70 on Sunday, just enough to outlast McIlroy and the rest of the field.

Wyndham Clark "Takes down all of the stars in Los Angeles to win the United States Open."

Prior to his win Sunday, the best finish Wyndham Clark had in a major tournament was just a T-175 in the 2021 edition of the PGA Championship.

Wyndham Clark got a boost from his four birdies in the fourth round to finish with a 10-under 270. McIlroy placed second with a 9-under 271, while Scheffler was third with a 7-under 271.