Venus Williams’ status for US Open, revealed

Venus Williams made her shocking return to the tennis court after a year away from the WTA in July, playing mixed doubles at Wimbledon. Shortly after that, Williams then made her return to the singles court, accepting an invite to the Citi Open.

After she agreed to enter the tourney, many wondered whether the 42-year-old would also participate in the US Open in August. Such speculation only increased when she participated in the Canadian Open and the Western and Southern Open. On Wednesday, Williams’ status for the year’s final Grand Slam was revealed, per ESPN.

“Venus Williams will make her return to the US Open, after being sidelined in 2021, when the event gets underway on Aug. 29 in New York.

The United States Tennis Association announced the two-time tournament champion received a wild card in a statement on Wednesday.”

That’s right, Venus Williams will be at the US Open when it begins on August 29. The two-time champion at Flushing Meadows received a wild card, as announced by the United State Tennis Association.

This means that the WTA star, who hadn’t accrued any ranking points since last year, was essentially awarded a spot in the draw at the discretion of the tournament.

Venus’ younger sister, Serena, announced plans to retire from tennis after the US Open earlier in August. It will be special for tennis fans- and for Venus- that she’ll get to be a part of the last Grand Slam Serena ever plays.

Could it be Venus Williams’ final appearance on one of tennis’ biggest stages as well?