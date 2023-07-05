Michelle Wie West's professional golf career is set to conclude after this weekend's 2023 US Women's Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links. More than a year since announcing her intention to retire, Michelle Wie West sounds like someone who wishes they didn't have to call it a career.

Wie West's life outside of the LPGA Tour has led to her retirement at just 33 years old. She got married in 2019 and gave birth to her daughter, Makenna, in 2020. In a perfect world, Wie West would probably continue to play professional golf for a few more years following the 2023 US Women's Open.

“I really, really wanted to play longer. I really wanted to — especially after having Makenna and her being a girl, I really wanted to play longer,” Wie West said, via ESPN. “In an ideal world I wish I was still out on tour and playing. Unfortunately it's just I had to make a hard decision with my body. It is hard. It is hard to be a mom out here. You have to make a lot of sacrifices. I just had to make a hard medical decision and also a personal decision.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The US Women's Open won't be the last the public sees of Wie West. She says she doesn't plan to disappear from the world of golf in retirement, though Wie West is ready for certain aspects of being a professional athlete to be over.

“It's definitely an emotional week for me,” Wie West said. “I just realized everything I'm doing, I'm doing for the last time. The putting drills that I'm doing, you'd best believe I'm not going to do another putting drill for the rest of my life if I don't need to. So all that stuff I'm doing for the last time, the last practice rounds, getting the line, writing in my yardage book.”