Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards continues to receive praise from those involved with Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Miami Heat coach and Team USA assistant Erik Spoelstra is the latest person to give Anthony Edwards an eye-opening compliment. Spoelstra did so by comparing the Timberwolves star to Dwyane Wade.

Spoelstra was an assistant or head coach with the Heat for the entirety of Wade's NBA career. In an interview with CNN Philippines, Spoelstra was asked if there is a particular player on Team USA who reminds him of Wade. The Heat coach chuckled, indicating that Edwards was the obvious answer.

“We know who that is,” Spoelstra said of the Timberwolves' star. “It's hard not to look at Anthony Edwards and not see Dwyane Wade in him. And I'm not a guy for comparisons. But the way he moves, the way he competes, the way he electrifies a crowd, that reminds me of No. 3. I have told Anthony that, and I feel like I'm going back in time.”

It's not new for someone to compare Edwards to Wade. The Timberwolves' star did it himself when he entered the league three years ago.

It was evident before the World Cup exhibition games started, but Edwards has proven to be Team USA's best player. Edwards scored 34 points on 11-of-21 shooting in Team USA's comeback win over Germany before the start of group play. Edwards scored more points than the rest of Team USA's other starters combined.

The No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Edwards is starting to fulfill his promise and then some. The Timberwolves star made his first All-Star team in 2023. After posting career highs of 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in the regular season, Edwards averaged 31.6 points on 48.2% shooting in five playoff games.

Wade won three championships and is considered to be one of the greatest shooting guards of all time. Edwards could be the best shooting guard in the NBA as early as next season.