Grant Hill discusses Team USA's omission of Draymond Green from the 2024 roster.

Team USA Basketball is preparing to take on the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. USA's squad advanced to the FIBA World Cup Semifinals in 2023 but fell short of a bronze medal. The club looks to reload; however, Grant Hill explained that Warriors star Draymond Green will not be on the roster.

USA Basketball will not feature Draymond Green on the roster

Former NBA star Grant Hill is the managing director for the Team USA men's basketball team. He emphasized that Green is a part of USA Basketball's legacy, but he felt it was best to leave the forward out of the Olympic Pool in 2024, per Tim Reynolds.

Green played with USA Basketball's 2016 and 2020 squads when the club won back-to-back gold medals. His defense, playmaking, and floor-stretching abilities are highly valuable to the team. However, he has had some trouble with his on-the-court conduct during the 2023-24 season.

The veteran forward has served suspensions for excessive flagrant fouls during contests. Most notably, Green stirred up an altercation against the Minnesota Timberwolves by aggressively holding up Rudy Gobert.

Later on, Green got tied up with Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic, which resulted in his indefinite suspension. Green has served his suspension and is back on the court for the Warriors, but the Team USA committee feels it is best to leave him off the roster for the next go-around.

If Green is still playing, he will have a chance to make the 2028 player pool. The 2023-24 season has not been a smooth ride for the Dubs star. Yet, his presence is valuable to a Golden State team looking to get back into the Western Conference playoff picture.

The 33-year-old averages 9.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and shoots 44.2% on three-pointers for the season.