Can Draymond Green help the Dubs go on a mid-season run upon his return?

Draymond Green has had a challenging year in his 13th season with the Golden State Warriors. Green has endured multiple suspensions for his brutal flagrant fouls. However, the veteran forward wants to help the Dubs back to dominance. He discussed detail in his reset with therapy with media members.

Draymond Green opens up to Warriors media about a key understanding in his therapy after his suspension

On Tuesday, Green participated in his first full practice with Golden State since his suspension. He opened up to reporters in a post-practice press conference about one of his therapy sessions:

“One of the best things that happened to me during the process [was] as soon as I got on the phone [with the therapist],” Green said, per Warriors NBCS.

“[The therapist] was like, ‘So what's this about? I see all the things in the news, but how do you feel, and what are you thinking? Cause if you're here just to satisfy some obligation or public opinion, you're wasting my time and yours,” Green recounted.

The therapist's words were eye-opening to Green. He believed they were “the best thing that [he] could hear.” The veteran star realized he was not there to satisfy a public opinion. Instead, he wanted to gain clarity and move forward.

Green seems to have turned a new leaf. He is confident he can remove his antics and help his team. The Dubs are desperate for the elite defense, playmaking, and occasional long-range shooting of the forward.

Draymond Green's suspension allowed him a period of impactful reflection. For now, he will continue to participate in practices, but he must recover his physical conditioning before making a return to games. The Warriors legend will undoubtedly make a positive impact on the team when he returns.