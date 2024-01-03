USA Boxing has implemented a strict transgender athlete policy, making it one of the most rigorous frameworks for trans athletes in sports

In a significant move, USA Boxing has implemented a strict transgender athlete policy, making it one of the most rigorous frameworks for trans athletes in sports, reported by NBC News. The guidelines, outlined in the 2024 rulebook released in August 2022, have stirred controversy for their inclusion of transgender women, contrary to recent trends excluding those who underwent male puberty.

The policy mandates that minors under 18 must compete according to their birth gender in specified weight classes. Transgender women over 18 can only compete in the female category if they undergo genital reassignment surgery and undergo quarterly hormone tests for at least four years post-surgery. The criteria include demonstrating testosterone levels below 5 nanomoles per liter for four years before the first competition and throughout their desired eligibility period.

Transgender men over 18 face similar requirements, necessitating genital reassignment surgery, quarterly hormone tests for four years post-surgery, and maintaining testosterone levels above 10 nanomoles per liter for at least four years prior to their first competition and throughout their eligibility period. The exact implementation date of the policy remains unclear.

This USA Boxing policy differs markedly from prevailing standards for transgender athletes, as it introduces stringent surgical and hormonal testing measures. Athlete Ally, an advocacy group for trans athletes, has criticized such requirements, citing concerns about athletes' dignity, autonomy, and potential health impacts. The group emphasizes that research on transgender athletes' advantages is limited and contends that nuanced factors affecting competitive advantage should be considered.

While many sports organizations have strived for inclusivity in recent years, the USA Boxing policy stands out for its strict measures. The International Olympic Committee (IOC), for instance, adopted a new framework in November 2021, urging sports governing bodies to develop sport-specific guidelines, moving away from rigid testosterone limits and testing. However, some sports bodies have introduced notably restrictive policies post-IOC's framework, partly influenced by public discussions around trans athlete Lia Thomas in collegiate swimming. The NCAA, reacting to this, shifted to a sport-by-sport approach, mirroring the IOC's strategy.