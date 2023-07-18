Francis Ngannou could make even more money if he pulls off the impossible against Tyson Fury.

It was announced last week that “The Predator” would be making his professional boxing debut against the WBC heavyweight champion on Oct. 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will be a 10-round fight with the result going on the professional record of both fighters.

For Ngannou, it's a massive deal as he won't only be earning a “life-changing” amount of money, but a payday that's greater than the earnings of all 14 of his UFC fights combined.

And he could be set for an even bigger payday should he come out on top as he revealed there is a rematch clause involved.

“Yeah, there’s a potential rematch clause,” Ngannou told Ariel Helwani on Monday (via MMA Junkie). “I don’t know exactly how to explain that language, but yes, there is a rematch inside it.

“For (if I win), definitely. (If he beats me), that’s what I don’t know. We will see how it goes. That’s why I have to win this fight. I have to do everything to get that rematch.”

Of course, it wouldn't be too surprising if Francis Ngannou didn't get a rematch clause as he's the one expected to lose quite handily.

But win or lose, Ngannou's next fight after October will be in the PFL cage as he is set to make his debut for the promotion in the first quarter of 2024.

A potential rematch with Fury would only take place after.

“The second fight [with Fury] would be after the PFL debut, because the PFL fight is somewhere in the beginning of next year,” Ngannou added. “Maybe in February or March of next year. I was talking with Pete Murray about it, and that’s the timeline.”

While anything can happen in combat sports, the likelihood is Fury coming out on top against Ngannou.

As we saw with Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather back in 2017, being a striker in MMA is not the same as boxing at the highest level as the skill just doesn't translate.

Ngannou does have the equalizer of his right hand and vicious knockout power as a whole, but in order for it to be effective, he has to be able to land on Fury while avoiding the Briton's strikes himself.

Not to mention the fact that Ngannou will be wearing much bigger gloves than he's used to.