Andy Enfield commented on Boogie Ellis' late-game play after the Trojans lost to the Long Beach State basketball squad.

The USC basketball team lost a close cross-conference matchup to Long Beach State. Bronny James made his highly anticipated debut, but USC fell 84-79. Boogie Ellis is the team's leading scorer; however, he did not take the final shot during the game's closing moments. Head coach Andy Enfield opened up about Ellis' late-game decision.

Andy Enfield and the Trojans want Boogie Ellis to take clutch shots down the stretch

Coach Enfield expressed his confusion on Ellis' decision to pass the ball to a teammate during the final moments of the Trojans' possession against Long Beach State in a post-game interview:

“I don't know why he passed it. That wasn't designed, it was for him – whoever got it on the run to drive it and attack, and for whatever reason, our leading scorer passed the ball with one second left,” Enfield said, per Luca Evans.

Ellis likely thought it was best to pass since the defense's attention would be on him. However, his head coach has a point. The 22-year-old averages a team-high 21.4 points per game. The Trojans want Ellis to take clutch shots, even if he misses.

Ellis finished the game with 14 points, four assists, and three rebounds. USC had a tough night as a team. The Trojans shot 22.6% for three-pointers and a lowly 50% on free throws. On the positive side, Bronny James returned to the court after his medical scare during the summer of 2023.

In his college basketball debut, James scored four points, dished two assists, grabbed three rebounds, and compiled two steals to go with one block. USC is on a two-game losing streak, but with James back, the team can continue to develop chemistry and improve their play.