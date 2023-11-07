USC basketball head coach Andy Enfield was all praises for Bronny James and the freshman's family after the Trojans win over Kansas State.

College basketball fans are still waiting for the debut of Bronny James for USC basketball. The Trojans freshman and the eldest son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is still awaiting clearance to play for USC, but team head coach Andy Enfield is already showering the first-year guard and his family praises.

“Bronny is a terrific basketball player, but he's even a better person and his family has been so supportive,” Enfield said following USC basketball's season-opening 82-69 win on Monday in Las Vegas over Jerome Tang's Kansas State Wildcats, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

LeBron and the Lakers also had a game Monday, but unlike the Trojans, Los Angeles ended up with a loss at the hands of the Miami Heat in South Beach, 108-107. After the game, LeBron revealed that Bronny will undergo a medical examination later this month, the result of which could pave the way for his return to practice and eventually into live game participation.

USC basketball excited to see Bronny James finally in action

USC basketball has five more games left before the calendar flips to December. Up next for the Trojans is a date with the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners on Thursday, followed by a meeting with the UC Irvine Anteaters on Nov. 14. USC will then take on the Brown Bears on Nov. 19 and the Seton Hall Pirates on Nov. 23. The Trojans' last November game will be against the Eastern Washington Eagles on Nov. 29.

Based on the latest update provided by the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, there is a chance that Bronny will make his USC basketball debut against the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Dec. 2.