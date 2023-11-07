Bronny James is not having the ideal start to his men's basketball career. He went down during the USC basketball program's practice during the offseason which led to him being sidelined from the squad. Andy Enfield and members of the Trojans organization remain optimistic about his return. But, no one believes in him more than his father, LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers star had a special message to his son as his team kicks off the season against the Kansas State basketball team, via Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

“He’s on the right path,” were the words that LeBron James let out before Bronny James' squad braces the challenge of a tough Kansas State basketball program.

Andy Enfield and the USC basketball squad have opted not to play the young star in this matchup. There is also still no definite timetable for his return which may bother some fans. However, the reassurance of the Lakers star might put a lot of these discussions to rest. LeBron has seen how injuries heal and go as he had his fair share during the span of his career. Being there for the USC basketball standout will surely mean a lot for his recovery.

Notably, Bronny had just completed a very successful heart surgery. It is unclear how this has impacted his congenital heart defect. Although, he was cleared to play basketball activities immediately after. The USC basketball squad along with his immediate family may just be erring on the side of caution because the injury concerns a very vital organ.