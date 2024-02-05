Austin Rivers recently explained why he doesn't want to see Bronny James play with LeBron James in the NBA.

Many rumors have swirled about LeBron and Bronny James potentially playing in the NBA together at some point in the future. Bronny is currently playing for USC basketball, but could enter the NBA Draft following this season. Austin Rivers doesn't think that Bronny should play with LeBron in the NBA, however.

“I mean, I hope it doesn't happen. I don't want to see Bronny play with his Dad,” Rivers said on ESPN. “I really don't. I went through something similar, it was a very similar situation, but also different. I was already in the NBA when I went to go play for him (Doc Rivers, Austin's father). What happens is a lot of people start to discredit what you've done… Him getting drafted and playing with his dad, I don't want that negativity to come his way. He doesn't deserve it.”

Rivers was a highly regarded prospect when he entered the NBA. He later ended up playing for his dad, who was his head coach. Rivers believes some people tried to discredit his success as a result.

Rivers doesn't want Bronny James' success to be discredited just because LeBron is his father. And he fears that playing on the same team could lead to exactly that.

Bronny has a lot of potential. He has endured ups and downs while playing at USC this year, and there's a chance he won't even choose to declare for the NBA Draft after this season. It will be interesting to see what he ultimately decides to do.