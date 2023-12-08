USC basketball freshman Bronny James appears closer than ever to making his much-anticipated college debut.

USC basketball has gotten off to a bit of an up and down start to the 2023-24 NCAAM season, sitting with a respectable early record of 5-3 but recently dropping a game against Gonzaga by a score of 89-76. The Trojans were able to keep things relatively competitive before seventh-ranked Gonzaga was able to pull away down the stretch en route to the victory, pushing their own record to 6-1 in the process.

Still, things are very hopeful for USC moving forward, particularly because of the impending debut of Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James and a highly touted high school prospect in his own right during his time at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles.

James has yet to appear in a Trojans uniform this season after suffering a cardiac arrest during a practice this past summer; however, it appears that James is now closer than ever to making his college basketball dream a reality, if the latest reports are any indication.

Trojans head coach Andy Enfield recently stated that Bronny James went through his first full-contact practice on Thursday, and that the team will monitor James' condition throughout practice on Friday before making a determination about his status for Sunday's game against Long Beach State, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN on X.

James doesn't quite have the physical profile or explosive athleticism of his father in his prime, but he is a solidly built guard who can stretch the floor and profiles as an elite defender, both on and off the ball, who can help shore up what has been a shaky USC basketball defense at times so far this year.