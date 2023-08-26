The reason for Bronny James' cardiac arrest last July while training with USC basketball has finally been revealed, and many couldn't help but fire back at those conspiracy theorists who initially blamed the incident on the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Friday–a month since the incident happened–the James family confirmed that an “an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect” is the probable cause of Bronny's cardiac arrest. Fortunately, it's a condition that can be treated, so the eldest of LeBron James' children can make a “full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future.”

Many fans celebrated the good news, especially since there were initial fears that it could prevent Bronny from fulfilling his dream of becoming a pro basketball player like his dad.

While the reactions were mostly positive, though, other fans remembered how many conspiracy theorists linked Bronny's health scare to the COVID-19 vaccine. Those who pushed the narrative were trying to take advantage of the youngster's condition, but now that it has been revealed that the issue has no relation to the vaccine at all, many fired back at those who made the rather insensitive and inappropriate comments to promote their agenda.

“Truly every person who made this about a vaccine is going to hell,” one angry fan said.

Another commenter said, “Shoutout to all you anti-vax idiots who immediately jumped on this story. Also, shame on you. Leave people's kids alone.”

A third supporter shared, “All the COVID vaccine tweets I saw after this was nasty. So, so happy to hear this, and hope Bronny and the family does whatever is in his health's best interest. Best of luck, young king.”

“So the cause was indeed not the vaccine, as everyone with a brain already knew. Every last one of you who turned a child collapsing into anti-vaccine propaganda are extremely weird,” a fourth Bronny fan said.

Here are more comments on the issue:

BREAKING: LeBron James’ son, Bronny James’ cardiac arrest was caused by a congenital heart defect, NOT THE MRNA VACCINE. “It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated,” stated a spokesperson for the LeBron James Family… pic.twitter.com/ONgVT6W9bm — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 26, 2023

Can someone do me a favor and check to see whether “big pharma covid vaccine” is anywhere in this diagnosis for Bronny James’ collapse. Based on how many people at the time said “we all know it’s the vax”, I’m pretty confident it has to be there. pic.twitter.com/HPJOY9wyMu — Robert Katt (@RoberttKatt) August 26, 2023

The anti vaxxers reading that (If they can read) https://t.co/OHMiTt4rFQ pic.twitter.com/yuOH9qCRxS — Peezy (@TheNinjaPeezy) August 26, 2023

Hopefully, this update on Bronny James' condition puts an end to all the unnecessary and anti-vaccine talks about it. The young gun is hoping to focus on recovering from the health issue, and the last thing he and his family need is a propaganda that they are not in any way involved.

Elon Musk fuels COVID-19 vaccine talks after Bronny James' cardiac arrest

For what it's worth, X–formerly Twitter–owner Elon Musk was one of many who promoted the idea that the COVID-19 vaccine may have had an effect on Bronny James.

Although Musk didn't actually make the claim, he planted the idea with a rather bizarre and unfounded claim, saying “We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing. Myocarditis is a known side-effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common.”

Musk was trying to play it safe with his statement, though considering his significant following on the platform, many see it as Musk noting that there is a possibility that Bronny James' cardiac arrest while with USC basketball was somewhat related to the vaccine.

For what it's worth, though, the vaccine wasn't the only conspiracy theory that was floated in the wake of Bronny's incident. LeBron and his family have plenty of haters and detractors–though that's certainly weird since we're talking about someone's life and not just a game–and many used it to pile more criticisms on them.

One of those critics is Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen, who tried to push the narrative that Bronny was using steroids and that it was the reason for the cardiac arrest.

“If you do not properly monitor, your EPO use you can experience cardiac arrest and die in your sleep,” Sonnen wrote on social media at the time. “If you do not properly monitor your EPO use, and you go into cardiac arrest in front of other people there is a good chance somebody will get you help in time and you will survive. If you monitor your EPO use, but you combine it with testosterone you have a whole other set of problems in front of you. Hoping we can chalk this up to ‘lesson learned.'”

The important thing now is that Bronny is safe and is on his way to recovery. It might be a long and tough journey for him as he works his way back to playing basketball again, but there is a path for him and that's what matters.

Of course it's unlikely that the haters will stop criticizing him and using the issue against him, but he also has an army of supporters who's ready to defend him. With that said, he can simply focus on his health and ignore all the critics.