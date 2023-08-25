USC basketball fans and several other hoop junkies couldn't be any happier over the latest update on Bronny James' condition.

To recall, Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest while practicing with the Trojans in July and had to be hospitalized as a result. On Friday, a month since the incident, the James family released a statement detailing the cause of the cardiac arrest, which is a “congenital heart defect.” The most important news, however, is the fact that the youngster's condition can be treated. He is expected to make a full recovery and resume his basketball career “in the near future.”

“After a comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led by Dr. Merije Chukumerije and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic led by Dr. Michael J. Ackerman and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center led by Dr. Matthew W. Martinez, the probable cause of Mr. James' sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) has been identified. It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated,” the statement from the James family stated.

“We are very confident in Bronny's full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future. We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family's request for privacy.”

After Bronny James' health emergency, there were a lot of fears that the heart issue he has could be career-ending. With that said, plenty of fans are ecstatic that Bronny got a second chance to continue his career.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“God bless kid — now go make the most of your 2nd chance in life,” one fan wrote while sharing Sham Charania's update on the development.

“Wow. SO happy he is going to be okay & gets to continue to play the sport he loves,” another supporter said.

A third fan noted, “Fantastic news! ‘Congenital heart defect' sounds intense but it can be addressed. A cardiomyopathy (or disease of the heart tissue) would have drastically altered his ability to play basketball. Regardless, it's great to see that a cause was found and treatment is possible.”

“Glad to hear the underlying cause of the problem has been pinpointed and will be addressed,” a fourth commenter wrote.

It remains to be seen how long Bronny will need to recover from the issue and what treatments he'll need to undergo to return to basketball. But true enough, the important thing is the eldest of the James brood is safe and has the opportunity to continue his dream.

For now, fans just need to be patient and wish for Bronny's speedy recovery.