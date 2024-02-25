USC basketball took on the UCLA Bruins in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday night. The Trojans took home the win, but all eyes were on Bronny James in this one. Mainly due to the Bruins fans taunting him when he entered the game.
James only played 14 minutes in this game as he's more of a reserve player for USC this season. But UCLA fans were quick to throw “Overrated” and “Who's your daddy” chants at Bronny James, per USC sports writer Luca Evans.
“UCLA crowd, seeing USC's Bronny James go to the scorer's table to check in before play went under review, break into chants of ‘Overrated!' and ‘Who's your daddy!' before James even steps on the floor.”
Bronny James is going to face taunts like this as long as he plays basketball. Having LeBron James as your father will do that. At the very least, he got the last laugh in the end, as the USC basketball team took down UCLA 62-56. James finished with two points, two rebounds, and two assists on the night.
It's unclear if he plans to enter the NBA Draft. Based on his current role on USC basketball, it would make sense for him to remain in college for another season. He still needs time to develop his game if he hopes to make the league one day.
On the other hand, it's amazing he's able to play at all after having that cardiac arrest incident earlier in the season. So it makes sense why USC basketball is easing Bronny James into the lineup during his freshman year.