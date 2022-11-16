Published November 16, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

The No. 1-ranked 2023 recruit in point guard Isaiah Collier committed to the USC Trojans basketball program, according to a Wednesday report from CBS Sports.

6-foot-3-inch guard passed up offers from Cincinnati, Michigan, UCLA and Alabama, all schools he took an official visit to, when he became the third commitment in USC basketball’s 2023 class. The Trojans now feature the tenth-highest rated class in the country, according to 247Sports, placing them one spot over the 2022 NCAA Champions in the Kansas Jayhawks and nine over a Big Ten regular season champion in the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Isaiah Collier said he committed to staying near family, playing with his best friend and high school teammate in four-star recruit Arrinten Page and working in nine-year head coach Andy Enfield’s system aided in his decision to headline a class featuring two four-star recruits from Georgia and North Carolina.

“The relationship I built with every single coach on the coaching staff,” Collier told 247Sports. “I definitely have a lot of family out there.

“Family is a big thing for me right now after losing my brother here in Atlanta, so I wanted to be with my brother out in California. Family is everything to me.”

Isaiah Collier averaged 11.2 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game in 14 games played during his freshman year, according to MaxPreps. The then-junior guard helped lead the Wheeler Wildcats to a 25-5 record while staying undefeated in regional matchups before falling in a 6-point Grovetown Warriors victory during the Georgia Boys State 6A Basketball tournament last March.

USC basketball headlined its 2022 class with five-star center Vince Iwuchukwu out of Southern Florida Academy just one year after now-Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley, their second-highest rated recruit in the modern recruitment era, chose to declare for the NBA Draft. The Trojans’ 2022 class placed ninth in the country with five commitments, three ranked as 4-stars or higher.