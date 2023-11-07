USC basketball men's and women's team got some early Christmans presents with Vanessa Bryant surprising players with Kobe Bryant kicks.

The USC Trojans men's and women's basketball teams got a huge surprise even before they played their respective season openers in the 2023-24 college basketball campaign, with Vanessa Bryant sending some love to USC basketball in the form of ultra cool — and unreleased — Kobe Bryant kicks.

“New season, new kicks 👟Thank you Vanessa Bryant and The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation for your support!” the X account of USC basketball posted after their players received the gifts.

The sneakers — AKA Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Reverse Grinch” — are not even expected to hit the market until December 16, so USC basketball players should feel so lucky to have them before that date, per Sneaker News.

The original green “Grinch” colorway of the Nike Kobe 6 released way back in December 26th, 2011 as part of Nike Basketball’s annual “Christmas Pack”. Donning a full green upper with bright red laces and black swooshes, the shoes were inspired by the Green Mamba snake inspired by Kobe’s Black Mamba alter-ego. A “Protro” release occurred on Christmas Eve of 2020, not one year after the tragic passing of the five-time NBA champion.

The gifts were done via the initiative of the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, which chose six schools, including USC basketball, as “Mamba Programs.” As if that doesn't sound incredibly cool already, the Trojans got some new sneakers to try on when they hit the court this season.

The USC men's basketball team kicks off its season Monday night against the Kansas State Wildcats (without Bronny James) while the women's team defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes on the same day to go 1-0 right out of the gate.