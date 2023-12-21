USC basketball snapped a three-game losing streak on Tuesday as Bronny James works his way back into the lineup.

USC basketball entered the season with high expectations but has had its fair share of struggles through the first six weeks of the season. The Trojans got on the right track Tuesday though with a 79-59 win over Alabama State to snap a three-game losing streak.

It was USC's first win with Bronny James in the lineup as the freshman played in his third game since his return from cardiac arrest. He scored six points on two 3-pointers and added three rebounds, a steal and an assist across 18 minutes.

Trojans star Isaiah Collier, a fellow highly-ranked recruit in the class of 2023 USC landed, tried to instill confidence in James.

“I feel like he’s only going to get better,” Collier said, per the Associated Press. “We told him he needs to shoot the ball more when he’s open.”

Collier scored 11 points as USC basketball improved to 6-5. PAC-12 play awaits after the holidays and the Trojans need to find an identity before that.

Perhaps improved play from James and Collier, among others, will spark a resurgence for USC after this latest three-game skid. The expectation is the more James plays, the more comfortable and dangerous he will be.

“He’s a terrific shooter,” USC head coach Andy Enfield said. “He just needs to be able to shoot when he gets winded. Tonight it was nice to see him because he was able to run up and down the court and was able to make a couple of threes when he was somewhat tired.”

Bronny James and Isaiah Collier can be one of the most exciting duos to watch in college basketball this season. USC basketball likely goes as far as they take it this season and the Trojans might not be out of it just yet.