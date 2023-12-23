USC Basketball phenom Bronny James joins in online in supporting Michigan State freshman Jeremy Fears following scary shooting

In a deeply unsettling turn of events, the University of Michigan State's freshman point guard, Jeremy Fears, has found himself at the center of a harrowing incident after being shot in the leg early Saturday morning near his hometown of Joliet, Illinois. The university confirmed that Fears underwent surgery, reassuring that the injuries, though severe, are not deemed life-threatening. The incident has sent shockwaves through the basketball community, prompting an outpouring of support and prayers. The USC basketball community, already on edge after recent events involving one of their own, Bronny James, immediately rallied around Fears. On Instagram, Bronny James posted a story asking for prayers for Jeremy Fears. This show of solidarity highlights the interconnectedness and empathy within the basketball fraternity, transcending team affiliations and rivalries.

Bronny James, who recently had a frightening incident of his own when he passed out due to a cardiac arrest during a USC basketball practice, has just been cleared to return to the court after a few months on the sidelines. The convergence of these two incidents highlights the unpredictable nature of life and sports, emphasizing the importance of support and compassion within the tight-knit basketball community.

Michigan State's head coach, Tom Izzo, released a statement expressing his deep concern for Fears and his well-being. “Jeremy underwent surgery this morning and is resting comfortably,” Izzo stated. “While there is much we still don’t know, my focus is supporting Jeremy on his road to recovery.”

The Joliet Police Department provided detailed insights into the incident, reporting that Fears, along with a 19-year-old female, was shot at a residence in the Marycrest subdivision. The motive and intended target remain unknown, and the police are actively investigating the incident.

Fears, known for his recent stellar performance with a career-high 10 assists in the Spartans' resounding 99-55 victory over Stony Brook, bravely shared his current situation on social media. Posting a photo on his Instagram story from what appears to be a hospital bed, Fears displayed resilience with the words, “Minor setback, we gone be good appreciate yall.” The 18-year-old point guard has been a consistent presence for Michigan State, playing in all 12 games this season and contributing with an average of 3.5 points, 3.3 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per game.

As the investigation into the shooting continues, the Joliet Police Department has urged anyone with information or video footage related to the incident to come forward. They can contact the Investigations Division at 815-724-3020 or choose to remain anonymous by reaching out to Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/.

While the basketball world awaits updates on Jeremy Fears' recovery, the collective prayers and support from players like Bronny James showcase the resilience and unity that define the spirit of the sport, extending well beyond the boundaries of the court. As Fears embarks on his journey to recovery, the basketball community stands united, emphasizing that in moments of adversity, the strength of camaraderie and compassion can help overcome the darkest challenges.