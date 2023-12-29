USC basketball senior DJ Rodman talks about playing with Bronny James after the Trojans' loss to Oregon basketball

USC basketball has the sons of two legends playing together in 2023 with DJ Rodman, the son of Dennis Rodman, and Bronny James, the son of LeBron James on the Trojans. Rodman is a senior while Bronny is a freshman, but Rodman has liked what he's seen so far from Bronny.

“I think he's a top defender on our team,” Rodman said of James. “He can make plays, and he's for sure a point guard [with the way he plays]. I love playing with him, and I love just being around him. I love him as a person and love him as a player,” via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.

Bronny has only played in four games so far after suffering cardiac arrest over the summer. He's now playing limited minutes as he works his way back into game-time action, but Rodman feels like they've developed better trust and communication.

“We were just honest with each other, and we saw it [tonight in the second half]. We trust each other out there now. I feel like that wasn't there the first couple games.”

Despite an improving team atmosphere, USC basketball has fallen to 6-6 after losing four out of their last five games. They started the season 6-2, but haven't been able to keep up with some of their power-5 opponents in recent games. Their most recent was a 82-74 loss at the hands of Oregon. With all but two of their remaining games coming against conference opponents, USC basketball has to continue improving if they want to get back to having a winning record.

The Trojans next face Oregon State on Saturday.