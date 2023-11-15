USC basketball shockingly lost at home to UC Irvine on Tuesday night, and head coach Andy Enfield is taking the blame.

The USC basketball team came into the season with a lot of hype and they looked very impressive in their season opener against Kansas State, a team that went to the Elite 8 last season. The Trojans followed that up with a win against Cal State Bakersfield to improve to 2-0, and they jumped up to #16 in the AP Poll as a result of those first two wins. USC was a big favorite on Tuesday night at home against UC Irvine basketball, but the Anteaters came out on top and shocked the Trojans in a major upset. UC Irvine ended up winning the game 70-60.

UC Irvine took the lead with a little under three minutes remaining in the first half, and they never looked back. USC basketball kept things close and made it a one point game with just under three minutes left in the contest, but the Anteaters closed on a 9-0 run to get the win. Trojans head coach Andy Enfield puts the blame on himself.

“We deserve to lose this game by the way we played — offensively especially,” Andy Enfield said, according to an article from the Los Angeles Times. “It’s frustrating, I know our players are very upset, but it’s on me. I gotta figure out, even though we’re shorthanded, figure out how to have better practices and obviously how to execute better offensively during the game.”

This is obviously a disappointing loss for the Trojans, but the season has been going on for just over a week. Upsets happen, and it's better to get them out of the way now instead of in March. USC has a ton of talent and they are going to get better as the season progresses. They also have Bronny James on their bench, and he is expected to return later in the season.

The Trojans will look to bounce back from this tough loss on Sunday back home against Brown.