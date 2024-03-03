USC basketball's placement in the Pac-12 Conference standings has not changed much in the last month, but those who have been watching this team compete lately can spot obvious improvement. Isaiah Collier is reminding people why he was ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the country, and it is showing up on the scoreboard. One thing that unfortunately isn't changing, however, is Bronny James' meager production.
Collier torched Washington for 31 points on 14-of-20 shooting to lead the Trojans to an impressive 82-75 road victory. If not for second-half collapses against Colorado and Washington State, they would be riding a five-game winning streak right now. Call me a cockeyed optimist if you want, but this group could be poised to play the role of spoiler in the Pac-12 Tournament.
One cannot put a similarly positive spin on Bronny James' performance versus the Huskies on Saturday. USC fans would still be wise to keep their glasses half-full, though, as we break down the high-profile freshman's quiet afternoon in Seattle.
USC's Bronny James sees little playing time vs. Washington
USC basketball head coach Andy Enfield did not call on the services of the 6-foot-4 guard too often in this one, as James played just 14 minutes. He was unable to make the small sample size count for much, scoring zero points on just one shot attempt to go with three rebounds and two steals.
Unlike Thursday's game against Washington State, foul trouble can't be used as an excuse for his minimal on-court presence versus the Huskies. With just 13 points in his last five contests, it feels strange to fixate on the 19-year-old's future. Envisioning Bronny and father LeBron James wearing the same NBA uniform next year feels irrelevant at this point. There are obviously hurdles he must clear before those conversations become warranted.
The rampant speculation is not going to stop, though. LeBron's previous comments only added to it. He is a father with a once-in-a-lifetime dream, and it is impossible to remove him from the equation. NBA teams could see the younger James as their golden ticket to acquiring the face of the sport.
Even though this narrative is currently hypothetical, the scrutiny will remain intense as long as it continues. That is a deeply unfair situation for Bronny James to be in, especially after what he endured last year. The season is not over yet, however. There are still opportunities for him to end his freshman year with USC basketball on a triumphant note.
How Bronny can leave fans with a good impression in 2024
The Trojans have at least one game against a ranked opponent left on their schedule, and it comes in the regular season finale in the Galen Center against No. 6 Arizona. While it is true that all cannot be cured by one matchup, James and USC can build significant momentum for the conference tournament.
Given the mediocrity that pervades this league, winning a couple of games in Las Vegas is actually realistic. Again, this is not the same team that began the month of February. Isaiah Collier and Boogie Ellis are a lethal backcourt, and James could also find his rhythm under the right circumstances. Though, he will have to seize his chances.
The biggest criticism facing him is his lack of offensive aggression. Although it is perfectly understandable to be reluctant after suffering cardiac arrest, there was the expectation that James would come into his own as the season progressed. That has not happened. He is averaging 5.3 points on 37.4 percent shooting in just under 20 minutes per game.
But people might not dwell as much on the stats if he plays a critical role in helping the Trojans pull off a monumental upset on Saturday, March 9th. Perception would further improve if he shines in the Pac-12 Tourney. This long-awaited breakthrough must start this Thursday, though.
USC basketball hosts the Arizona State Sun Devils in a sub-500 showdown they should win based on their recent play. Bronny James will again be a major talking point, if not the biggest one. But hopefully the postgame chatter carries a different tone.