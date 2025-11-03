The Milwaukee Bucks will be facing the Indiana Pacers, and many are wondering if their star player will be on the court. Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed on the injury report as he's dealing with left knee patellar tendinopathy, and has been on the report for the injury for the past week.

He missed their game against the Golden State Warriors due to left knee soreness, but he was able to suit up in the next game against the Sacramento Kings. One thing about Antetokounmpo, if he can play, he's going to do whatever he can. At the same time, the Bucks want to be careful with overextending him, especially since it's still early in the season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury status vs. Pacers

Luckily for the Bucks, Antetokounmpo is listed as probable, and there is a guarantee that he will be on the floor unless something crazy happens.

The Bucks will have to rely on Antetokounmpo as much as they can this season if they want to stay competitive this season. Antetokounmpo knows that as well, and so far, he's been putting up big numbers for the team, and they've gotten off to a solid start to the season because of it.

All eyes will still be on the Bucks' star, because if they ever get into a slump, his thoughts about staying with the team could change, which is what he noted before the season.

“Now, if in six, seven months, I change my mind I think that's human too, you're allowed to make any decision you want, but I'm locked in. I'm locked in to this team. I'm locked in to these guys, to this group and to this coaching staff and to myself,” Antetokounmpo said via Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

So far, the Bucks are doing good, and the hope is that they can continue this level of play.