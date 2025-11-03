Myles Turner might be going into a hostile environment when the Milwaukee Bucks face the Indiana Pacers on Monday night in what is a return game for the veteran center.

Turner represented the Pacers for 10 seasons from 2015 to 2025, becoming a reliable starter over the years. He helped them reach the NBA Finals last season, showcasing his high-level traits as a shooter and defender.

However, contract talks between Turner and Indiana fell through when the team was unable to give him the contract he was looking for in the summer. As a result, he made the stunning decision to leave and join the Bucks, their division rival.

Turner reflected on the upcoming matchup, per ESPN. He knows there will be a mixed reaction from the attending fans, who might be happy for everything he did for Indiana or might be upset with him leaving for a division rival.

“I don't know what to expect,” Turner said. “There's going to be some cheers. There's going to be some boos. It kind of just is what it is. For me personally, the biggest thing is obviously winning the basketball game, that's paramount. But there's going to be some mixed emotions.

“Still got some great people in the organization that I rock with. Obviously old teammates, it's going to be a blend of emotions, for sure.”

What lies ahead for Myles Turner, Bucks

It's clear that Myles Turner still holds respect for the Pacers organization that has done so much for him. However, he is now on the opposing side, especially on a rivalry team with the Bucks.

Turner is getting comfortable with his new surroundings in Milwaukee after six games into the seasons. He is averaging 9.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game. He is shooting 39.3% from the field, including 34.4% from beyond the arc, and 50% from the free-throw line.

Milwaukee is off to a solid start this season as Giannis Antetokounmpo is making an early case for MVP. They have a 4-2 record at the moment, stunning the likes of the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors in that span.

The Bucks will continue preparation for their rivalry showdown against the Pacers. Tip-off will take place on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. ET.