A major piece for the USC Trojans in the 2022-23 college basketball season has found a new landing spot, as the former USC basketball guard-forward Tre White is now headed to the ACC with the Louisville Cardinals, per Jon Rothstein CBS Sports.

“USC transfer Tre White has committed to Louisville, per his IG page. Tremendous get for Kenny Payne,” Rothstein tweeted on Saturday.

White, who also posted images of himself wearing Louisville threads on Twitter, made the decision official shortly after the news of Bronny James committing to USC basketball.

Tre White spent his freshman season with the Trojans and immediately impressed college basketball fans. In fact, he got a nod for a place in the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team last season in which he averaged 9.0 points on 47.4 percent shooting from the field, 5.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game.

White’s transfer to the Cardinals from USC basketball is huge for Louisville, a team that desperately needs a boost following a forgettable 2022-23 college basketball campaign. That season, the Cardinals were arguably the worst team from a major conference, finishing with just a 4-28 overall record. Louisville has not made it to the NCAA Tournament since 2019, so White’s arrival is a significant boost for the team, to say the least.

Before playing for USC basketball, Tre White got offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, TCU Horned Frogs, Kansas Jayhawks, Oklahoma State Cowboys, and SMU Mustangs among others.

White joins Louisville that still features last year’s No. 2 scorer Mike James and five-star 2023 prospect Trentyn Flowers.