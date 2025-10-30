Frustration finally boiled over for RJ Barrett on Thursday night. After yet another disappointing loss, the Toronto Raptors’ fourth straight defeat to open the 2025-26 NBA season, Barrett was seen kicking and toppling a wet floor sign in anger while heading to the locker room, a moment that quickly went viral on social media.

Barrett, who finished with 10 points in the loss, was visibly emotional as he exited the floor. The Raptors fell 139-121 to the Houston Rockets in a game that once again exposed their lack of rebounding and defensive presence inside.

RJ Barrett 😭😭😭 what? pic.twitter.com/VDmMEoNLDY — Pensare Basketball (@PensareBBall) October 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Cameras caught Barrett muttering under his breath before launching a swift kick at a yellow caution sign near the tunnel, sending it flying as staff members looked on.

It’s a rare public outburst from Barrett, who’s usually composed and even-tempered on and off the court. But it’s also understandable; the Raptors have now dropped four consecutive games after winning their opener against the Atlanta Hawks, and frustrations are mounting as they continue to struggle to find rhythm early in the season.

Article Continues Below

The team’s issues were magnified in Houston, where Toronto was demolished on the boards, losing the rebounding battle 53-22. Despite shooting an impressive 21-of-40 from beyond the arc, the Raptors couldn’t keep pace with the Rockets’ physicality or energy.

Adding to the team’s woes, starting center Jakob Poeltl missed the game due to a sore lower back, forcing rookie Collin Murray-Boyles into his first career start. While the rookie impressed with 13 points, Toronto’s interior defense and rebounding took a massive hit without Poeltl anchoring the paint.

Barrett’s reaction, though extreme, reflects a locker room that’s undoubtedly feeling the pressure. Toronto has been outplayed in nearly every major statistical category over the last week, and with upcoming games against Cleveland and Memphis, the schedule doesn’t get any easier.

For Barrett and the Raptors, the challenge now will be channeling that frustration into focus. As head coach Darko Rajaković put it after the loss, “We have to learn to respond, not react.” Barrett’s fiery moment was certainly the latter, but maybe, just maybe, it’s the spark Toronto needs to wake up.