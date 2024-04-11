The USC basketball season came to an end a few weeks ago with a 70-49 loss against Arizona basketball in the Pac-12 Tournament. The Wildcats are the #1 seed in the tournament. The Trojans were playing their best basketball of the season leading up to the game, but they couldn't get anything going on offense. Now, the season is over, and Bronny James has a decision to make about his future. He recently decided that he is going to test the NBA Draft waters while maintaining his eligibility, and if he does return to college, he will be in the transfer portal.
Everyone assumed when the season started that James would play one year at USC and then head to the NBA. However, he did not have the year that people expected. James finished the year averaging 4.8 PPG, 2.8 RPG and 2.1 APG.
That's the thing. Bronny is a true freshman playing college basketball at an extremely high level. Most true freshman don't leave the bench during that first season. What we've seen this season from Bronny are normal growing pains that happen all the time in college basketball, and we wouldn't think twice about it happening to most true freshman. Obviously, however, Bronny is a different story.
It's going to be interesting to see what kind of attention Bronny James gets when he tests the NBA Draft waters. If he wasn't LeBron James' son, he likely wouldn't be getting much attention from the NBA and it would be a no-brainer for him to return to school. However, he is going to get attention because of his dad, and there's no hurt in seeing what that attention looks like. After all, teams are probably thinking that if they draft Bronny then maybe his dad will maybe want to play for them. It's a very intriguing situation, and it's going to be exciting to see what Bronny decides to do.
Why the Chicago Bulls should draft Bronny James
The potential of getting LeBron James
LeBron James wants to play in the NBA with Bronny James, and because of that, some teams might be thinking about drafting him. If he had no relation to LeBron, it's unlikely that he would get much attention in this year's NBA Draft. However, if it means that LeBron follows him, teams might be thinking about it. The Bulls have already had one of the two members of the GOAT debate on their team, and they would likely welcome the other.
There isn't a lot of time left in LeBron's career, but most NBA teams would not have any issue with their squad being his final destination. He isn't in his prime, but he is still one of the best players in the league. It's worth it for the Bulls to consider.
Bronny James is still a great basketball player
It's certainly a risk to take Bronny in this year's NBA Draft, but at the end of the day, he is still a terrific basketball player. This past season didn't pan out, but he is still a very good basketball player with a ton of potential. He didn't play as much as expected and he was a role player. Still, the Bulls could be getting the son of one of the greatest players ever with a second round pick. Bronny still has a lot of potential, and with the way things have been going in Chicago, it might be worth it to take the risk.