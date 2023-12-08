Bronny James is going to make his USC basketball debut very soon, and it's going to be hard for his team to not like him.

The USC basketball team has looked decent so far this season through eight games, but they haven't quite been able to get over the hump. The Trojans are currently 5-3 with a couple of decent wins against Seton Hall and Kansas State, but they do have a home loss to UC Irvine. Their other two losses aren't bad as they came against Oklahoma and Gonzaga. One problem that USC has had so far this season is health, as the Trojans have yet to play a game at full strength. Star freshman Bronny James hasn't made his debut yet, but that could change this week.

USC basketball came into this season with a lot of hype, and a big reason for said hype was their star-studded freshman class. Not only does it include Bronny James, son of LeBron James, but it also includes Isaiah Collier, the #1 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class. We haven't seen James take the floor with the Trojans yet, but that could change this Sunday as he is likely going to make his debut against Long Beach State. His teammates are going to be thrilled to have him on the floor.

“The style of his game, it’s going to be hard for his teammates not to like him.” John Henson said on the Field of 68 podcast.

His USC teammates are going to like him, his coaches are going to like him and the fan base is going to like him. It would be hard to not root for James with the Trojans.

With James returning to the court and making his USC debut, the ceiling for this team gets a lot higher. That doesn't mean that he is going to come in and be an immediate star. He could be, but it doesn't matter how good a player is in high school, it typically takes a little bit of time to get adjusted to power five college basketball. That will likely be the case for James, but he should end up having a great year, and he should be able to help lead the Trojans to a successful season.