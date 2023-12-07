Lakers star LeBron James shared a beautiful message for Bronny James as he approaches being cleared by USC basketball

Star USC basketball freshman and son of NBA legend LeBron James, Bronny James, was officially cleared to return to practice with his team last week, four months after suffering cardiac arrest on the court.

Now, with everything back to normal for the James family, LeBron James talked about Bronny and not taking the little things for granted, per Arash Markazi of The Messenger:

LeBron James on Bronny James and not taking the little things for granted: “To be able to point at him and see him smiling and alive.” pic.twitter.com/A6mtY2MHEi — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 7, 2023

Bronny James, the oldest son of NBA icon LeBron James, was the 20th overall college basketball recruit in 2020 out of Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles. He chose USC basketball over Oregon and Ohio State.

After Bronny's cardiac incident in July, the James family released a statement, saying “Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Bronny still needs to be cleared by USC basketball’s medical staff, which is expected to happen sometime this week. There is still much uncertainty in this situation, and given the severity of what happened, no one is cutting corners. But it is looking increasingly possible that James could see his first action when USC plays its next game on Sunday at home against Long Beach State.