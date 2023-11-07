USC basketball's talented freshman Isaiah Collier is showing how good the Trojans can be, even without Bronny James.

The USC Trojans men's basketball team has some dudes. USC powered its way to a 82-69 victory over Kansas State Monday night in Las Vegas, even without their star freshman Bronny James on the floor. It was another freshman that impressed, as Isaiah Collier poured in 18 points for the Trojans.

Boogie Ellis added 24 points as USC got the win in the season opener for both schools. USC head coach Andy Enfield praised the play of his team after the game, including Collier who played with poise in his college debut.

“I thought Isaiah played a great first half, first game on the big stage here in Las Vegas. I thought it was important for us to get out to a fast start,” Enfield said, per ESPN. “I thought Boogie and Isaiah really controlled the tempo in the first half. Isaiah got downhill and was able to get to the rim, made some great passes. … I was proud of the six assists and 7 of 9 from the field. Very efficient tonight.”

It's easy to see why Collier is so efficient. The young point guard was the number one high school recruit in the country for the 2023 class, per ESPN. While Bronny James may have more name recognition, Collier is equally talented.

USC controlled the game most of the way Monday night, even without Bronny James in the lineup. LeBron James' son Bronny is considered the biggest name of the USC basketball 2023 recruiting class. Bronny suffered a medical injury with his heart over the summer and hasn't yet returned to the court. It isn't specified when he will return.

The Trojans may not need James immediately if they are able to continue playing this well the rest of the season. Kansas State is a solid team in the Big 12, and expected to compete for that conference's championship this year. The Wildcats reached the Elite 8 last year in the NCAA Tournament.

USC basketball next plays Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday.