The Indiana football team is having one its best seasons in program history, and they are starting to see the effects in the recruiting world. Curt Cignetti has shown that the Hoosiers can win big in the Big Ten, and now he wants to start getting some big recruits. One of the top players in the 2025 class will be visiting this weekend as USC football commit Julian Lewis will be in town as Indiana takes on Michigan.

“NEWS Elite USC QB commit Julian Lewis will visit Indiana for its game against Michigan on Saturday,” On3 Recruits said in a post.

Indiana is hoping to improve to 10-0 on the season this weekend, and USC is currently sitting at 4-5. The Hoosiers might have a real chance to flip Julian Lewis.

Lewis is a five-star recruit according to 247 Sports, and he has been committed to the Trojans since August of 2023. He is the #31 player in the 2025 class, the #5 QB and the #6 player in the state of Georgia. Lewis currently attends Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Georgia. Here is what 247 Sports' Andrew Ivins said about Lewis in his scouting report:

“A de facto point guard on the gridiron that can distribute the football like few others,” Ivins wrote. “Won’t blow many away with his build, but makes up for his subpar measurables with his ability to scan the field and manipulate defenses with his eyes. Compact release allows him to rip tight, accurate spirals to all different levels. Might not have a true cannon, but will drop balls over coverage well into the deeper third. Has proven to be a crafty mover both in and outside of the pocket and will extend plays like a true escape artist. Elected to forgo his senior season after reclassifying and moving up a year, but has already shown that he’s well ahead of the curve, posting a 25-3 record in two seasons while competing in the Peach State’s highest classification. Size might be a sticking point for some, but rare intangibles make him one of the top passers in the 2025 cycle as he constantly finds ways to move the chains. Tailor made for a modern spread attack that wants to push the pace and constantly challenge defenses.”

Lewis committed to USC over a year ago, but now as signing day gets closer, it looks like he is still exploring his options. A lot of committed players take visits elsewhere and it means nothing, but some also decide to change their commitment. It's hard to know what Lewis' mindset is heading into this weekend.

One thing that is important to note is that based off of this season, Indiana seems to have a bright future. The USC football team? Not so much. Lincoln Riley has gotten worse every year since taking over as the head coach of the Trojans. That's obviously not a good sign. He hasn't shown anything that indicates he is making this program better, and his seat is getting hot during this disastrous season that started off with a lot of promise.

Curt Cignetti is doing big things at Indiana in year one, and getting Julian Lewis to flip from USC would be massive.