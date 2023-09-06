USC football improved to 2-0 with Saturday's 66-14 domination of Nevada, but the Trojans paid a hefty price. Gino Quinones, who has played a big role on the offensive line so far this season, suffered a lower leg injury. Lincoln Riley said Tuesday that Quinones will miss the rest of the season. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams loses a key protector on the interior.

Quinones played 42 offensive snaps in Week 0 and posted a strong 84.6 pass block grade, per PFF. He primarily played at right guard against San Jose State. However, the Trojans' offensive line is a work in progress through two games. Lincoln Riley was still trying out new rotations in Week 1.

Quinones alternated drives at left guard with Emmanuel Pregnon in Week 1 against Nevada. However, he played just nine snaps before going down in the first quarter on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Caleb Williams to Tahj Washington.

Jarrett Kingston started at right guard against Nevada and stayed in that role for the majority of Saturday's game. If he settles into that starting role, the left guard starting job will likely be a competition between true freshman Alani Noa and Pregnon, a Wyoming transfer.

As of now, here's the projected USC offensive line going forward (with season PFF pass block grades): Jonah Monheim (90.3) at LT, Pregnon (71.2) at LG, Justin Dedich (80.0) at C, Kingston (52.4) at RG, and Michael Tarquin (80.1) at RT. Mason Murphy (84.7) also got meaningful snaps at right tackle on Saturday, with the game decided by the third quarter. Quinones was one of the Trojans' best options at guard and likely had earned a starting job before his injury.

The other drawback of the Gino Quinones injury is USC football now has little depth at center. If the veteran Dedich stays healthy, this won't be problem. However, Quinones was the Trojans' best backup at the position. Sophomore Kilian O'Connor took 15 snaps in Dedich's place Saturday and posted a 78.5 pass block grade.