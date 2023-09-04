Bam! USC football wide receiver Tahj Washington is cooking on and off the field this season. The star senior just revealed his unique NIL deal that could inspire athletes to branch out into many different business arenas.

“WR Tahj Washington has partnered with Hello Fresh for season 2 of his cooking show “No Huddle Kitchen,” via Shotgun Spratling of USCFootball.com and D1Baseball.



#USC WR Tahj Washington has partnered with Hello Fresh for season 2 of his cooking show "No Huddle Kitchen:" pic.twitter.com/6AjGVYvAK4 — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) September 4, 2023

Washington will now likely have a bigger platform to reach his audience, which presumably consists of many young athletes as well as people looking to improve their eating habits. Whatever he is doing seems to be paying off in a big way. The former three-star recruit and Memphis transfer from Marshall, Texas has become one of the Trojans' most valuable offensive weapons.

Following a big two-touchdown showing versus Nevada last Saturday, Washington has 160 yards and three scores through USC's first two games. With only five receptions, he is maximizing every opportunity. If this program is to reach its full potential, which is a spot in the College Football Playoff, then the wideout will have to remain a top red zone option for Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley.

The effects of NIL have obviously extended well beyond USC football, with other players also signing unconventional NIL contracts. Teams and fans alike are still adjusting to this new world. The kinks will have to be worked out, otherwise the sport will just have a slew of other problems on its hands.

For now, though, few will probably gripe about Tahj Washington profiting from his culinary acumen. Hopefully, his nutrition and health tips will come free of charge for his teammates, in what is a crucial year for the Trojans.