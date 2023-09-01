Can USC football star Caleb Williams win his second straight Heisman Trophy award? It's a feat that's only been accomplished once before, and it happened five decades ago. Matt Leinart, the last USC quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy before 2022, believes Caleb Williams is in the right position to make history.

Leinart isn't exactly going out on a limb. Williams is the clear betting favorite to be the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner. While other favorites have fallen short of being recognized as college football's best player for two straight years, Leinart believes that being in the USC football program gives Williams an edge.

“It's only happened once, but I think if there's anyone who can do it, it's him,” Leinart told Bleacher Report in regard to Williams' chances to win another Heisman Trophy.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I say that because of, one, the system and [head coach] Lincoln [Riley] and everything we know he can do with quarterbacks. Clearly, the resume speaks for itself. But I also think USC is going to be a lot better this year than they were last year, and I like to say they were a pulled hamstring away from probably getting to the Playoff. He's going to have a phenomenal year, and I think the Heisman is there. I know he wants to win another one, and he will go out there and say it.”

Williams is off to a strong start in his bid to enter the record books. The USC quarterback completed 18 of 25 passes for 278 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in the Trojans' season-opening win over San Jose State.

Ohio State running back Archie Griffin was the Heisman Trophy winner in 1974 and 1975.