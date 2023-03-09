USC football quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy in 2022 but he is not satisfied with that. Williams not only wants more- he expects it. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Williams was asked where his Heisman Trophy was. Williams responded with a bold promise for 2023, per Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.

USC Football QB Caleb Williams’ Heisman Trophy Promise

“Gonna have two of them soon!”

The USC football star had a big grin on his face when he said it, per Kartje, but something tells me that this is no laughing matter to Caleb Williams.

Williams, who left Oklahoma along with head coach Lincoln Riley, put up monstrous numbers in year one with USC football, throwing for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdown passes while adding another 382 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground.

A confident player both on and off the field, the USC football quarterback hasn’t been afraid to be bold in the past, writing NSFW messages to his opponents on his fingernails.

Williams truly believes that he can bring home the hardware once again in 2023, which would make him the first college player to win back-to-back Heisman Trophies since Ohio State’s Archie Griffin.

There is reason to believe that Williams can do it.

For starters, he will be the first of Riley’s Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks to return to school after taking home the prestigious award.

So, there’s a continuity factor there.

For another, this is a Trojans team that has bolstered the roster around Williams once again through the transfer portal.

The Pac-12’s leading receiver from the 2022 season, Arizona’s Dorian Singer, will join Williams’ receiving corps. Riley brought in some talented offensive lineman through the portal.

With talent around him once again, Caleb Williams could author another tremendous season.