USC football quarterback Caleb Williams has yet to arrive in the NFL, but he’s already raking in millions. In one of his latest NIL deals, he has partnered with Alo Yoga, as announced via Instagram.

“The USC quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner has inked a partnership with Alo Yoga. The fashion brand creates clothing for the studio, along with streetwear. The announcement was made in an Instagram reel,” reports Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

The NIL deal with Alo Yoga was revealed shortly after the USC football star made an appearance at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as an honorary starter of the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, which was won by Martin Truex Jr. Williams wore Alo Yoga outfit during the event, so the exposure he got there must have been a big win for the Alo marketing team.

Apart from Alo Yoga, the USC football signal caller also has NIL deals with the Athletic Brewing Company, AC+ION Water, and Beats by Dre. He should have more coming before his time in college football is over.

In the 2022 college football season, Caleb Williams passed for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns against only five interceptions in his first year in USC football uniform. Before that, he played for the Oklahoma Sooners in 2021 before transferring to USC along with head coach Lincoln Riley. Williams also rushed for 382 yards and 10 touchdowns on 113 carries for the Trojans in 2022. The USC Trojans finished the season with an 11-3 record and a bowl appearance — their first since 2018.