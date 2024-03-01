The USC football team currently has Caleb Williams and Brendan Rice at the NFL Combine. The two of them have been teammates on the Trojans for the past two seasons, and they both found a lot of success there. Now, both Williams and Rice are heading to the NFL, and they are having some fun together at the combine.
Each player has a chance to meet with the press during the NFL Combine, and Caleb Williams decided that he wanted to be a reporter while Brendan Rice had a press conference. The two USC football stars shared an awesome exchange.
“How does it feel to be Jerry Rice’s son?” Williams said to Rice, according to a tweet from Ari Meirov.
“Man, it feels even better to be a teammate of Caleb Williams,” Rice responded.
Special stuff between the two USC teammates. These two have had a special connection on the field while playing for the Trojans for the past two seasons, and now, they both to get to go through the experience of the NFL Draft together. It's pretty cool to see.
Both of these guys should end up making NFL teams pretty happy. Caleb Williams is obviously the talk of the NFL Draft. He threw for over 4,500 yards and tossed 42 touchdowns during his Heisman season in 2022 with USC, and he followed it up with a season throwing for over 3,600 yards and 30 touchdowns in two less games. He is likely going to be the first player taken in the draft.
Brendan Rice isn't getting that kind of attention, but he was terrific for USC as well. In 2023, he had 45 receptions for 791 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Williams to Rice connection was fun to watch.
Now, these two are moving on from USC, and in less than two months, they will be on NFL teams. It's going to be exciting for Trojans fans to see where Williams and Rice end up playing.