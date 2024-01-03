This transfer portal pickup for USC is an interesting one.

The USC football team concluded their 2023 season last week with an impressive victory in the Holiday Bowl against #15 Louisville. The Trojans had an overall disappointing season this year, but it was good to go out on a high note. Now, USC is shifting focus to 2024. They are going to the Big Ten, and the conference is loaded, and their schedule is tough. If Lincoln Riley has another bad year, he could be in trouble. The Trojans need to get better in the offseason.

One way that USC football can get better in the offseason is with transfer portal additions. The Trojans picked up an intriguing commitment on Tuesday as All-American D3 star Jaden Richardson announced his commitment to USC. Richardson has spent his college career at Tufts University in Massachusetts, but is he is from California. He will now be coming home to play for the Trojans, and it looks like it could be a sneaky good pick for Lincoln Riley and his staff.

During his past two seasons, Jaden Richardson has hauled in 87 receptions for 1,496 yards and 20 touchdowns. There's a reason why he is an All-American. Obviously, the level of play at the D3 level is extremely different than the D1 level, but Richardson was among the best of the best. It will be interesting to see how his play translates to not only the D1 level, but the power five, Big Ten level. That's going to be quite the jump, but he looks to have the talent to succeed at USC.

Look for USC to continue to make moves in the transfer portal. With the big move to the Big Ten happening, they are going to want to bulk up at a lot of positions, especially on defense.