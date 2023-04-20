Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

Ex-Georgia Football defensive lineman Bear Alexander is expected to visit the USC Trojans this weekend, according to a Thursday tweet from On3 Sports.

“Georgia DL transfer Bear Alexander is expected to visit USC this weekend, per @mzenitz,” the tweet read. “He is currently the top available player in the Transfer Portal.”

Bear Alexander, a former 4-star recruit out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, initially chose the Bulldogs over offers from Alabama, Miami, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, LSU, Minnesota and Ohio State, among others, according to 247Sports. He joined a 2022 class that ranked No. 3 in the country and featured five 5-star recruits, including defensive linemen Mykel Williams and Marvin Jones Jr.

Bear Alexander earned five solo tackles, two sacks and two pass deflections during the 2022 season, including two tackles and one sack during Georgia’s 65-7 win over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship in January.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

USC brought in Arizona defensive tackle Kyon Barrs, linebacker Jamil Muhammad from Georgia State and Texas A&M defensive lineman Anthony Lucas.

“We brought in some good players up front. There’s no question about it,” USC head coach Lincoln Riley said, via the Los Angeles Times. “And we’ve got a few more coming. There’s more competition. There’s less of a gap between what was good for us last year on the front and then kind of the gap between the next level was too big. The gap is much smaller.

“There’s a lot more competition, a lot more talent. I think this group has shown they have an opportunity to be more difficult for offenses to block than our group last year.”

In late March, USC earned a commitment from 5-star tight end Duce Robinson out of Phoenix, Arizona, adding to a 2023 recruiting class featuring two 5-star enrollees and 12 transfers. Robinson chose the Trojans over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Arizona State, Florida, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Oregon, among others.