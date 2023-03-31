Here is a scary thought for Pac-12 and soon-to-be Big Ten defenses. USC Football just improved their offense. Head coach Lincoln Riley had previously identified tight end depth as a concern and has now addressed it by adding 5-star recruit Duce Robinson.

Robinson was the last holdout of ESPN’s Top 300 recruiting class (No. 40), but after much deliberation he chose to bring his big catch radius and 6-foot-6 frame to the Trojans over both Georgia and Texas, according to Tom VanHaaren of ESPN. There is a slight twist, though.

In addition to making history at Pinnacle High School in Phoenix Arizona, Robinson is considered a top baseball prospect as well. He could conceivably be drafted into the MLB at some point in the near future. Concerns over his commitment to football caused some hesitation among recruiters. Robinson worked out with the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this year. He has chosen USC football for the time being, though, which is all that should matter to fans.

He grew up in Texas, so losing him to golden boy Arch Manning and the Longhorns was a real possibility for Riley. Caleb Williams and one of the best offenses in the country are definitely not consolation prizes, however, and should be an effective match for Robinson. Last season marked a huge one-year turnaround for the Trojans. They nearly gained entry to the College Football Playoff before stumbling in the Pac-12 title game versus Utah.

But the team had plenty of question marks that made it difficult to buy them as one of the four best teams. This season, there will be a whole new atmosphere surrounding USC. Contending for a championship is now expected.

Duce Robinson figures to be a key part of that ongoing pursuit of excellence.