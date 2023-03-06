The NFL Draft provides a battleground for fans. Many fanbases battle to drop their hot takes as the April event inches closer. Recently, USC football star Jordan Addison joined in, giving a take of his own.

Addison, who is projected to go in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, says USC football quarterback Caleb Williams would be the top pick if allowed to declare this year.

“I would say he would be the No. 1 pick this year,” Addison said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “That’s how ready he is.”

Addison is obviously not a neutral party here. However, his take isn’t exactly far-fetched. If Williams declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, he’d join a quarterback class of CJ Stroud (Ohio State), Bryce Young (Alabama), and Anthony Richardson (Florida).

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Young and Stroud are the top two quarterbacks in this class. But what does that conversation look like with the inclusion of Williams? There is an argument to make that the USC football star is worthy of the top draft selection.

Williams certainly sees himself as head and shoulders above the rest of the pack. And he credits his mentality in-game for the separation between him and the rest of the field.

“I’d say this is one of the things that makes me different, is that I want to destroy you,” Williams said in an interview with Pro Football Focus. “I want to make you as small as a pauper to the best of my ability when I play against you.”

The USC football star is not eligible for the 2022 NFL Draft, obviously, so the debate is all for naught. Williams likely gets his time in the limelight next year. He is the projected first pick for the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.