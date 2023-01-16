One of the best wide receivers in the nation will finally go pro this season. Jordan Addison, USC football’s top wide receiver, has officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, per Ari Meirov. Addison is the latest star to what looks to be a pretty good draft class for WRs, with Jalin Hyatt and Jaxon Smith-Njigba amongst the top prospects at the position.

A former Pittsburgh product, Jordan Addison transferred to USC’s football program prior to the start of this season. Addison did not come close to the insane performance he has with his former team. However, he still provided enough firepower for the Trojans’ offense, providing 875 yards and eight touchdown passes.

Jordan Addison’s USC was among the many teams that just barely missed out on a College Football playoff berth this season. A stunning loss to Utah in the final week of the regular season opened the door for Ohio State to sneak in. As a result of their loss, the Trojans were forced to sit on the sidelines as Georgia pummeled TCU for the National Championship.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?
🚨 Get compelling NFL news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Ohio State football, CJ Stroud, NFL Draft

Twitter goes nuclear with reactions to CJ Stroud’s NFL Draft decision

Rexwell Villas ·

CJ Stroud, Ohio State, NFL Draft

CJ Stroud ends Ohio State speculation with final NFL Draft decision

Karl Rasmussen ·

cG9zdDoxOTY1MDg1-thumbnail

2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Bears take next Alabama star

Mike Johrendt ·

As for Jordan Addison, his NFL future is certainly interesting to think about. A year ago, he would’ve been one of the hottest names in his draft class. A 1,500 yard season for Pittsburgh would’ve made him a relatively high pick last year. Instead, he decided to return to college, potentially hurting his draft stock in the process.

With the deadline to declare for the 2023 NFL draft coming up, it will be interesting to see which other players decide to try their hand at the pro league.