By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Tennessee Volunteers junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt chose to declare for the NFL Draft and skip the opportunity to play the Clemson Tigers football program in the Orange Bowl, he announced in a Wednesday tweet.

“The past three years have been filled with so many ups and downs and have helped me become the man I am today,” Hyatt wrote. “Together with my brothers and coaches, we built this program back to where it deserves to be – among the best in the country – through hard work and perseverance.

“It has been such a rewarding experience to be a Tennessee Volunteer, and there are so many who guided me along the way.”

Jalin Hyatt broke out into a favorite target for quarterback Hendon Hooker in the senior signal caller’s second year with the Volunteers. The 175-pound receiver combined for 515 receiving yards and four touchdowns in his first two seasons. He earned three times the amount of plays from scrimmage than his freshman year, jumping from 21 total plays in 2020 to 68 in 2022.

The 6-foot receiver led the Tennessee football program with 1,267 receiving yards on 67 receptions. His 15 touchdown catches were more than the next four-highest Volunteer earners combined.

Jalin Hyatt joined Clemson Tigers football junior defensive end Myles Murphy, who opted out of the bowl on Tuesday to declare for the NFL draft.

“There’s a transition to the next level and next chapter of my life,” Myles Murphy said on the time between his Clemson commitment to his declaration. “Every big decision that I make, I go back to the family and make it a family and team decision.

“We all agreed on and thought it was the best decision.”

The Volunteers will kick off against the Tigers in the Orange Bowl at 8 p.m. EST on Dec. 30th in Hard Rock Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.