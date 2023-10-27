The Michigan cheating scandal has college football on edge as everyone awaits the outcome of that investigation. While that situation is ongoing, USC football coach Lincoln Riley opened up about sign stealing at the collegiate level.

During USC's game against Utah, the Trojans noticeably used screens to cover up their signs. When asked about it, Riley subtly accused the Utes of sign stealing, per Ryan Kartje of the LA Times.

The USC head coach claims that Utah is an opponent we’ve played against multiple times, an opponent we know that does a good job trying to grab signals.” Riley quickly followed that up by stating that sign stealing has been going on in college football for a long time. He even suggested that “communication via headset” would be “a remarkably easy fix.”

Now, to set the record straight, “sign stealing” is not illegal. However, filming the signs are, which is what Michigan football is being accused of. With that said, the Utah football program, and likely many other schools, try to figure out the signs their opponents are using.

But, Lincoln Riley is right about having a simple fix. Why not have the quarterbacks where headsets in their helmets? The NIL has essentially made college football a professional sports leagues with the top players making millions of dollars. Let the quarterbacks wear a headset and this sign stealing nonsense probably goes away.

While USC football and everybody else focuses on the remaining season, the Michigan football sign stealing scandal doesn't have an ending in sight. More news on that situation should come to light in the coming weeks. But for now, the Wolverines are focusing on the season at hand.